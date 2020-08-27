HAMMOND, IN — Darlene Hannon, who was born March 26, 1959, in Hammond, IN, to the late Allen Hannon Sr. and Georgia Anna Hannon, departed this life on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories and legacy, a daughter, Lauren Jones; son, Laurence Jones; grandchildren, LaMarion Short, Liam and Liah Lewis; dozens of nieces, nephews and grandnieces/nephews; and many other loving relatives and some very special friends.