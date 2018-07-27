SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Darlene J. Pruzin (nee Schnell) age 80, of South Holland, IL entered into eternal life on July 21st, 2018. Darlene is survived by her loving children, David Pruzin of Hammond, IN, Donna Pruzin of Portland, OR, Devin Pruzin of Sauk Village, IL, Daniel (Danielle) Pruzin of Geneva, Switzerland, Doreen Pruzin of Phoenix, AZ, and Dina (Jordan) Karant of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Christopher, Ashley, Samuel, Jessica, Lilah, and Evelyn; siblings: Diana (Tony) Cox of Simi Valley, CA; inlaws: John 'Jack' (Sharon) Pruzin, Bill Pruzin, Mary Ann (late Jerry) Pruzin (nee Zubak). Darlene is preceded in death by husband, Richard Pruzin; her parents Walter and Lucille Schnell; inlaws, Robert (Joanne) Pruzin.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 27th, 2018 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 28th, 2018 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. At rest Holy Cross Cemetery. Darlene will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass.
Darlene graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School in Chicago, IL. She was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Blackhawks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WTTW PBS Chicago and Amputee-coalition.org