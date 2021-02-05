Darlene (Johnson) Ramsey

Feb. 28, 1955 - Feb. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN -

Darlene (Johnson) Ramsey, age 65 of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1955 in Valparaiso, IN to James and Marian (Thompson) Johnson.

Darlene is survived by two sisters: Mary (Kenneth) Grcich, and Janice (Jerome) Grskovic; brother, Donald (Patti) Johnson; daughter, Ronda (Tony Smith) Reedy; granddaughter, Kayla (fiance, Ed Sulich) Reedy; grandson, Alex Smith; two great-granddaughters: Eliza, and Luna; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by mother, Marian Edith Johnson; father, James August Franklin Johnson; and the love her life for 36 years, Ron Reedy.

Darlene cherished her vacations to Wisconsin and her cabin and traveling to Disney World. She worked at Old Style Inn for 17 years. Darlene loved her cats and all the times she spent with her best friend BJ who was always by her side.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. Donations made be made to The Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.