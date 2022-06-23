Darlene Jordan Holman

PORTAGE, IN - On June 21st, Darlene (Mom) Jordan Holman left her home of 48 years in Portage, IN to spend eternity in heaven. Darlene was born in Hopkins County Kentucky on Sept. 29th 1954. She is preceded in death by her parents Rufus Jordan and Callie Spradlin Sisk of Kentucky and Moses Dee Miller who died tragically in an auto accident during their seventh year of marriage. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jim Holman; two sons: Edward Alan Miller (Jessica) of Bettendorf, IA Michael Ryan Miller (Danielle) of Portage, IN; one son by marriage, James Andrew Holman (Erica) of Portage, IN; two daughters by marriage: Nicole Lynn Conaway (Robert) of St. Louis, MO and Jami Lynn Cloud (Andy) of Portage, IN; two brothers and one sister, all of Kentucky; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.