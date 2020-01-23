SCHERERVILLE, IN - Darlene Lydia Turner was born on April 10, 1983 in Gary, IN. She was the third of three children born to the union of Darryl and Cathy Turner. She was accepted into the Emerson Visual and Performing Arts School in Gary, where she attended middle and high school. There, she played the violin and participated on the debate team. She graduated from Emerson in the year 2000. Later that year, she matriculated into DePauw University, and graduated college in 2004 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in History and a minor in Political Science. While in college, she pledged the sorority Delta Sigma Theta, with which she remained an active member. Darlene was an outgoing and personable person, with many friends. She gave her life to Christ and was baptized as a teen, and rededicated her life to Christ as an adult.