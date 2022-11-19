Aug. 24, 1927 - Nov. 17, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Darlene M. Neese, 95, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN. She was surrounded by her loving family as she transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Darlene was born on August 24, 1927, in Nebraska City, NE, to the late Charles and Mable (Guhde) Hammett. She was an ordained Assemblies of God minister and served over 50 years with her husband in Indiana, Kansas and Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. John Neese, of 58 years; parents, Mable and

Charles Hammett; three brothers: Roy, Dwight and Charles; and two sisters: Frances and Naomi.

Darlene is survived by four children: Marshall (Louise), Stephan (Bonnie), Greg (Sherri) and

Becky (Troy); 14 grandchildren: Jason (Amber), Shad (Robin), Ryan (Michelle), Amanda (Josh), Daryl (Jessica), Jusdin, Rob (Dana), Corey, and Amberlyn; 26 great-grandchildren; four

great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Wanda and Barbara.

Friends and family may gather on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 10:00AM (CST) until the time of the time of the Funeral Service, which will begin at 12:00 PM (CST) to celebrate her life and her future that is out of this world! Dr. J Calaway of Munster Gate Church officiating. Darlene will be laid to rest in the garden of Freedom at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area in honor of the staff and volunteers' wonderful treatment and care in her final hours. Your gifts can be mailed to 600

Superior Ave., Munster, IN, 43621; or online at www.hospicecalument.org.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Neese family.