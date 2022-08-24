Darlene M. Veyette

HAMMOND, IN - Darlene M. Veyette, age 75, of Hammond, IN passed away on August 22, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years: James L. Veyette, Sr.; loving children: Dennis (Cindy), Glen (Miwa), Lynne (Dave), Donna (Chris), Joseph (Abby) and Toni (Scott); 22 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and counting; many brothers and sisters (she was one out of 14 children); and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son: James L. Veyette Jr.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN. with a service at 5:30 pm. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.