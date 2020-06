Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

VALPARAISO, IN - Darlene Siwietz (nee McLeaster), age 91 passed away on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maryan "Sy" Siwietz. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Mark) Hoffman of Valparaiso and son, Michael (Gina) Siwietz of Michigan City; grandchildren Heather (Tim) Walker, Nicholas and Nerissa Siwietz; great grandchildren Whitney (fiance' Thomas O'Leary), Amy, Brock and Ellie Walker.