MUNSTER, IN - In Darlene's words 'My greatest gift was God saying, 'It's February 22nd 1935, this day you are to be born. You are to live a life journey and experience the stories that will make you who you are.' I talked to God often. He was my constant friend. My friendship with Jesus was built around a large picture that hung in my childhood church's sanctuary. That picture was Jesus holding a lamb. I imagined that lamb to be me.'
On December 6, 2018 Darlene Smith leaped into Jesus arms for eternity. Darlene's entire life was focused toward service. As a child on the farm in Nebraska, she witnessed God's creative miracles everyday. She studied nursing at Clarkson College in Omaha, NB and worked at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital where she met the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Jerry Smith M.D. In 1959, the two moved from Larson Air Force Base in Washington to Munster, Indiana where she and Jerry settled in to make this new community their home. They began attending Westminster Presbyterian Church and Darlene was asked to serve on the worship committee where, because of her tireless devotion to the church, they offered her a full time position. She served as the Director of Christian Education, Parish Nurse, and Director of Worship. She left God's fingerprints on every bike trip, bible study, and outreach she became involved with, but more importantly she opened up peoples hearts to know and love God like she did. Some humorously called her the 'Church Lady' while she called herself the Church Grandma shedding words of encouragement and warm hugs to all she encountered. In 2012, she was awarded the honor of Rotary Club 'Woman of the Year' for her community work and service. Her love and concern for all members of our community were exemplified by convincing St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, IN that they had the wonderful 'opportunity' to fund and establish the Hammond Warming Shelter. Darlene's success in rallying support for our community stemmed from the fact that everyone knew her efforts and ideas had nothing to do with her, but were all for God' s heart toward the underprivileged. She had the unique ability to make others commit and feel blessed in their 'opportunity' to serve.
Darlene was a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandma, and thoughtful friend. She lived her life to serve Jesus by showing His love to all she came in contact with. Her love lives on in the lives of all of us. She leaves behind her husband Jerald 'Doc' Smith M.D., their three children; Brent (Linda ) Smith M.D., Shari (Dave Staniszeski) LeMonnier, and Craig (Cindy) Smith. They were blessed with nine grandchildren; Lindsey (Bobby ) Wagner, Kyle Smith M.D., Courtney (Mike) Neal, Brent Smith Jr M.D., Flynn LeMonnier, Claire LeMonnier, Brandon (Kayla) Smith, Jason Smith, and Scott Smith, as well as their six great-grandchildren; Katy Wagner, Julianna Wagner, Lauren Wagner, Luke Wagner, Hadley Neal, and Josie Neal.
As the curtain closes on this special woman's life here with us, a new day dawns as she hears her Lord say, 'Well done my good and faithful servant. Welcome home!'
A wake will be held on Friday December 14, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Darlene's Memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN at 12:00 p.m. on December 15, 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fish and Loaves Ministry or Lost and Found Ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church. www.kishfuneralhome.com