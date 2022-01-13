Darlene T. Boldman

She is survived by her daughter Desiree (Darren) Beck; son Gregg (Sarah) Boldman; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna Hoffman, Pam Watson, Patricia Watson, and Robin (Daniel) Lukovic; brother Len (Nina) Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Hilda Watson and son William Coglianese.

Services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John. Entombment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the funeral home from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Darlene was an animal lover, especially Dachshunds. She would always pull over to help an animal in need. She was a huge patriot that loved her country and as the giver she was, would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was well liked and respected by all who knew her, and we were blessed to have her as a mother. www.fagenmiller.com