Aug. 26, 1951 - Dec. 29, 2020

CARMEL, IN - Darlene T. Pendoski, 69, of Carmel, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1951 in Cedar Lake, IN to the late Martin and Mary Plese.

Darlene is survived by her son, Edward (Danielle) Pendoski; granddaughter, Evie Pendoski; sister, Mary Keegan; and brother, Jim Plese.

She is preceded is passing by her husband, Bob Pendoski.

A celebration of life service will be planned this summer, once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

