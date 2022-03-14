WHITING, IN - Darrell Andrew Shrader, 70, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of 49 years of the late Diane Marie Shrader (nee Jerzyk) who passed away December 8, 2020; loving father of David (Angela) and Michael (Tina); cherished grandfather of Ashley and Andrew.; dear brother of Jenni (Ken) Koval, Paul Shrader, Rob Shrader and the late Michael Shrader and Judith Saylor; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. John Zemelko, officiating; cremation followed. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Darrell Shrader was born on January 5, 1952. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1970. He was a retiree of Arcellor Mittal Steel Co., East Chicago with a service of 47 years and was a member of the USW Local 1010. An avid Chicago White Sox fan, he was devoted to his family and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.