CROWN POINT, IN - Darrell James Wright, age 68 of Crown Point, passed away December 10, 2018. He is survived by his wife Margaret; daughters, Stacy (Chris) Wright, Christine (Sam) Carlson, Jennifer (Tim) Walker; six grandchildren; brothers, Tony Wright, Rome Gardner; sister, Catherine Cunningham.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.com