Darrell L. Noble

Friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond, IN (Hessville). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9009 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN. Lying in state from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt, officiating. Burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Darrell was a lifetime member of the Region and had graduated from Hammond Tech in 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam and had a Bronze Star. Darrell was a member of American Legion Post 330. Darrell was a faithful Christian, having served as President of the congregation of Concordia Lutheran Church for many years. He was an avid Coca-Cola memorabilia collector and had attended many conventions throughout the United States. He has served the past 26 years on FIRST Robotics Team 71 in Hammond teaching STEM, "science, technology, engineering and math". Darrell has guided the team to four world championships. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.