VALPARAISO, IN - Darrell N. Miller, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2018. Born in Lacona, IA on November 13, 1936 to the late Herman and Eva (nee Metz) Miller. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, carpenter with Paul Saylor Homes, Schroeder Bros. and Coolman Homes, employee of Whitcomb Trucking, US Army Veteran serving for 3 years and member of American Legion Post #94. Survived by wife, Marlene F. (nee Gumz) Miller; children: Scott (Janice) Miller, Greg (Andrea) Miller, Daralee (Lucy Reinhard) Miller, Matt (Donna) Miller; 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Allen (Karen) Miller, Wilfred Miller, Phyllis Ripperger, Marie (Bob) Glass, Pauline (Roger) Wadle. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Rosemary, Rita, Dolores, Clarence.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN. Friends may call on Thursday, January 24, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
