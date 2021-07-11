SELMA, CA - Darrell T. Elser, 89, of Selma, CA (formerly of Merrillville, IN) passed away on January 28, 2021. Darrell was born in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1949. Darrell married Cheri Kay Evans in 1954, making their first home in Albuquerque, NM while he was serving in the U. S. Air Force; they were married for 65 years.

Darrell was retired from U.S. Steel - Gary Works. Following his retirement, he worked with Cheri at Snelling Personnel in Merrillville, a business they owned for many years. He was also the Head Usher for the Gary Southshore Railcats for many seasons. He was very active in the Merrillville Breakfast Kiwanis Club where he served as Kiwanis Lt. Governor for the State of Indiana. Music was a big part of Darrell's life. He sang in the Praise Team at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg, CA. He spent many years as the Choir Director of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville, in addition to being the long-time Director of The Chorus of the Dunes Barbershop Chorus, where he also sang in several award-winning Barbershop Quartets.