SELMA, CA - Darrell T. Elser, 89, of Selma, CA (formerly of Merrillville, IN) passed away on January 28, 2021. Darrell was born in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1949. Darrell married Cheri Kay Evans in 1954, making their first home in Albuquerque, NM while he was serving in the U. S. Air Force; they were married for 65 years.
Darrell was retired from U.S. Steel - Gary Works. Following his retirement, he worked with Cheri at Snelling Personnel in Merrillville, a business they owned for many years. He was also the Head Usher for the Gary Southshore Railcats for many seasons. He was very active in the Merrillville Breakfast Kiwanis Club where he served as Kiwanis Lt. Governor for the State of Indiana. Music was a big part of Darrell's life. He sang in the Praise Team at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg, CA. He spent many years as the Choir Director of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville, in addition to being the long-time Director of The Chorus of the Dunes Barbershop Chorus, where he also sang in several award-winning Barbershop Quartets.
He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Kingsburg CA and was a former long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville, IN where he had also served as the Sunday School Superintendent and on the church council.
Darrell is survived by Children: Steve (Debbie) Elser and Lynne (Bill) Sites; Grandchildren: Jonathan (Diedre) McAnally, Mandy (Ryan) Underhill, Brian Sites, Ashley (Chris) Miller, Jacob (Catherine) Sites, and Jeffrey (Carlli) Sites; eight Great-Grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Cheri; his parents Irvin and Pearl Elser; and brother Irvin L. Elser.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 5375 Harrison St, Merrillville, IN. Masks will be required for those attending who have not been fully vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Memory of Darrell Elser to Kiwanis Children's Fund, P.O. Box 6457 - Dept #286, Indianapolis, IN 46206. (Kiwanis requests that you please indicate Darrell Elser's name in the memo line of your check) Gifts may also be made online at www.kiwanis.org//give.
Darrell's family wishes to thank Leonard Henning and Bethel Lutheran Home. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Crown Point) entrusted with arrangements.