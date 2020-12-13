CROWN POINT, IN - Darrell Wayne Voigt, age 73, died December 8, 2020 in his home in Crown Point, IN. A lifetime resident of Northwest Indiana, Darrell graduated from high school in LaPorte and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. After graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea. Prior to his deployment, he married and shortly thereafter welcomed a daughter. A few years later, he welcomed a second daughter. Darrell was a self-proclaimed "mill-rat" and spent most of his working years in the steel industry.

At his core, he was a devoted family man who promptly had dinner on the table at 5:16 p.m. every night. He took great care of his lawn and no one was a better edger. He loved playing with his daughters, taking them to the beach and having a Friday night game night. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, travelling to Hawaii and Europe and making a beautiful home together. Darrell was so proud of his grandchildren and loved going to their football games on Friday nights, their baseball tournaments and dance recitals. Historically, not much of a pet lover, he fell in love with his little Yorkie, Maggie and loved petting her and doting on her. He was a quiet man, but he had the best smile and warm laugh. Sadly, he struggled in the last few years as he was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, which was slowly taking away his ability to walk, among other things. He is deeply loved and missed but there is comfort in knowing that he is at peace now.