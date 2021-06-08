September 6, 1952 – June 2, 2021

LANSING, IL - Darryl Raymond Warburton, age 68 of Lansing, IL entered into eternal glory on June 2, 2021 after a sudden battle with pancreatic cancer. Darryl is survived by his daughter, Brooke (Leslie), Nack; two grandchildren: Pacey and Gracelyn, and brothers: Kerry (Carolyn) Warburton and Robert J. Warburton along with his beloved niece, nephews, aunt and cousins. Darryl was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Janice Warburton. Darryl was a graduate of T.F. South High School and Valparaiso University.

Darryl was proud to be a licensed C.P.A. and he retired from UPS in 2018. He experienced a sense of community over a cup of coffee (or many cups) while reading the newspaper at local restaurants in the wee hours of the morning after years of working the night shift. He enjoyed asking his grandkids math problems and he faithfully recited their birth dates, ages, and grades in school with each visit.

Darryl was a confirmed member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL. He found comfort in reciting scripture and still recited his confirmation verse by memory; Psalm 116:1: "I love the Lord, because he has heard my voice and my pleas for mercy. Because he inclined his ear to me, therefore I will call on him as long as I live."