Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DARRYL W. KIRK On His 5th Anniversary in Heaven
Still missing you
Carolyn, Brian (Julie), Jennifer (Rob); Grandchildren: Gia, Nick, Ashley and The Rest of Your Loving Family
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.