You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darryl W. Kirk

Darryl W. Kirk

{{featured_button_text}}
Darryl W. Kirk

IN LOVING MEMORY OF DARRYL W. KIRK On His 5th Anniversary in Heaven

Still missing you

Carolyn, Brian (Julie), Jennifer (Rob); Grandchildren: Gia, Nick, Ashley and The Rest of Your Loving Family

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts