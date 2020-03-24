IN LOVING MEMORY OF DARRYL W. TURPIN ON HIS 3RD ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

6/9/1960 - 3/24/2017

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.

Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Love, Elizabeth; Melissa; Mike and Hannah; Ernie and Sherry; Bobby and Renee; Mother-in-law, Mary Kliza; Aunts; Uncles; Nieces; Nephews and Cousins.