IN LOVING MEMORY OF DARRYL W. TURPIN ON HIS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 06/09/1960 - 03/24/2017. Along the road of suffering, you found a little lane that took you up to heaven and ended all your pain. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always in our prayers and forever in our hearts. Love Elizabeth, Melissa, Mike and Hannah, Ernie and Sherry, Bobby and Renee, Mother-in-law, Mary Kliza and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Community
Ad Vault
Ad Vault