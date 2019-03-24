Try 3 months for $3
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DARRYL W. TURPIN ON HIS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 06/09/1960 - 03/24/2017. Along the road of suffering, you found a little lane that took you up to heaven and ended all your pain. You may be out of sight, we may be worlds apart, but you are always in our prayers and forever in our hearts. Love Elizabeth, Melissa, Mike and Hannah, Ernie and Sherry, Bobby and Renee, Mother-in-law, Mary Kliza and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.