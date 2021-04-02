Darwin Joseph 'Joe' Wilson

Joe was born April 1, 1931, in Lake Village, IN, the son of, Lester and Iva (Telford) Wilson. He graduated from Mount Ayr High School, class of 1949. Joe married Phyllis M. Pritchett on November 5, 1950, in Rensselaer. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2016. He retired from US Steel in 1986 after 36 years. Joe then retired from Illiana Machine in 2001 after 12 more years.

Joe served on the North Newton School Board for 10 years, was a charter member of the Lincoln Township Fire Department for 11 years and trustee of Lincoln Township for four years. He was an active archer and bow hunter and a member of the Oakridge Archery Club. He was an avid golfer and member of the Supervisor's Club in Hobart and Lugene Links in Lake Village. Joe was also a 50-year member of the Free Masons and active in the York Rite Masons and a member of Prairie Lodge #125. He was a former master of Howard O. Hunter Lodge F&AM #751, former high priest of Rensselaer Chapter 150, former illustrious master of Rensselaer Council #109, former commander of Lafayette Commandery #3, former commander of Harry W. Matthewson Commandery #66, former prior of J. Herbert Nichols Priory #76, and former member of Knights of the York Cross of Honor in Portage. Joe was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason of South Bend and a member of the Orak Shriners in Michigan City. Joe was also a member of the Roselawn United Methodist Church.