MERRILLVILLE, IN - Daryl Victor Johnson, age 69, of Merrillville passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Southwest. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Terri, and four children: Daralice Johnson of Indianapolis, Daryl Johnson, Jr. of Lafayette, Terry D. Johnson of East Chicago and Tara Sade Johnson of Merrillville. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Vernal (Clairetha) Thornton, Keith Powell, Karl (Marsha) Powell, and Willie (Sherita) Powell, sisters, Nancy Johnson, Jacqueline Powell, Sharon Johnson, Kimberly Powell, Emma (Tony) Hines and Reba (Carlos) Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Johnny Lee Johnson and Johnnie Kate (S.B.) Powell and brothers Robert and Terry.