Davd A. Biernacki

June 9, 1980 - Feb. 4, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - David A. Biernacki, age 41 of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

He is survived by wife: Lindsay Cox; mother, Karen Biernacki (nee Hanas); two sisters: Lisa Biernacki (fiance John Gregory) and Lauren Biernacki; mother-in-law, Karen Cox; brother-in- law, William Cox. Preceded in death by father, Thomas Biernacki; grandparents, William and Janet Hanas; father-in-law, William Cox.

David was a graduate of Highland High School, class of 1998. He worked at the Ford Assembly Plant. He had a radiant personality with a contagious smile, a big heart and was very selfless. David was the beagle Godfather and was a loving husband, son, brother and friend to all.

Family and friends may gather at Halls of Justice, 220 S. Main St., Crown Point, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 for a Celebration of Life from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Casual/Concert attire is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred on David's behalf to his GoFundMe page under Give a Miracle for Dave's Celebration of Life.

