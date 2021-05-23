Davd B. Forsythe

Sept. 14, 1946 - May 17, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - David B. Forsythe, age 74, of Hammond, IN passed away on May 17, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

David was born to William and Elaine Forsythe on September 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL.

He graduated from T.F. South High School and received a degree in Psychology from Illinois College.

After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Policeman and Personnel Specialist in Vietnam before returning home to work as a computer programmer and start a family.

David was an avid reader and student of many subjects. As a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lansing, Illinois and in his later years as a friend of Bill W., he was always willing to share his time and knowledge - usually accompanied by a healthy dose of sarcasm. This is a tradition that his family strives to uphold.

He is survived by children: Sarah (Doug) Anderson and David E. Forsythe (Margo Weitzman); grandchildren: Zee and Amber Anderson; and sibling: Judith Forsythe (Scot McPherson), Brad (Kay) Forsythe, Tim (Barb) Forsythe, and Gordon Forsythe. He was preceded in death by his parents.