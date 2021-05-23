Davd B. Forsythe

Sept. 14, 1946 - May 17, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - David B. Forsythe, age 74, of Hammond, IN passed away on May 17, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
David was born to William and Elaine Forsythe on September 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL.
He graduated from T.F. South High School and received a degree in Psychology from Illinois College.
After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Policeman and Personnel Specialist in Vietnam before returning home to work as a computer programmer and start a family.
David was an avid reader and student of many subjects. As a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lansing, Illinois and in his later years as a friend of Bill W., he was always willing to share his time and knowledge - usually accompanied by a healthy dose of sarcasm. This is a tradition that his family strives to uphold.
He is survived by children: Sarah (Doug) Anderson and David E. Forsythe (Margo Weitzman); grandchildren: Zee and Amber Anderson; and sibling: Judith Forsythe (Scot McPherson), Brad (Kay) Forsythe, Tim (Barb) Forsythe, and Gordon Forsythe. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per David's wishes, there will be no formal service and burial will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.