Davd "Captain Kidd" Heacock

VALPARAISO, IN - David "Captain Kidd" Heacock, age 71, of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Jane Heacock; son Jason Heacock; sister Nancy Dennis; brothers: Glenn (Janice), Bill, and Tim Heacock; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Dale and Rosemary Heacock.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Dave was a Veteran of the US Navy. Dave was an avid drag racer known as "Captain Kidd" as he would tear down the U.S. 30 Dragstrip. He loved going to car shows and displaying his huge collection of U.S. 30 Dragstrip memorabilia. www.fagenmiller.com