Dave Flood, Jr.

June 15, 1949 - Oct. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Dave Flood, Jr., age 72, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born on June 15, 1949 to the late Carl D. and Jacquelyn Flood. For many years he owned and operated Done Right Construction. He enjoyed filling his time with fishing, helping others and riding his Harley.

Dave is survived by his two children: Craig (Nadia Aguirre) Flood of Phoenix, AZ and Carrie (Jim) Osiel of Dunedin, FL; four grandchildren: Karissa and Ian Flood, Trevor and Rieley Osiel; five siblings: Anne (Wendell Ellis) Bretts of MN, Janet (Nick) Korzow of Valparaiso, James (Roberta) Flood of Hobart, Robert (Tina) Flood of DeMotte, and Per (Angi) Flood of OR; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Detterline.

There will be a visitation for Dave on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart.