APOPKA, FL - Dave Knibbs, from Apopka, FL (formerly of LaPorte and Crown Point), died peacefully at home on November 18, 2018. He was born to Fred and Florence Knibbs on April 24, 1934 in Warren, PA. He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1952 and Purdue University in 1956. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara (Zizkovsky), Children, Tom (Jim Dygas) of Chicago, IL, Ted (Soula Vettas) of LaPorte, IN, Michelle (Kate Keesling) of Indianapolis, IN. Grandchildren, Jonathan Knibbs, Zachary Knibbs, Emily Keesling, and Sarah Keesling.
Dave was preceded in death by his son Tim Knibbs, his parents and his sisters, Anne Hill and Kathy Knibbs.
Dave was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He was a Pharmacist in Indiana, owning Lincolnway Pharmacy in LaPorte and Dave's Drugs in Cedar Lake. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a lifelong member of the Elks.
Dave had an undeniable love for his family, and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible, laughing, loving and teaching us, even at the very end of his life. He was passionate about family, friends, golf, cooking, and fun, he will be missed by many.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte, IN. A mass will follow at Sacred Heart at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to your local Hospice in Dave's name.