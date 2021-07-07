Dave "PJ" Pijarowski

MUNSTER, IN — Dave "PJ" Pijarowski, 79, of Munster, IN passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was married for 53 years and is survived by his wife, Susan Pijarowski; sons: David (Cyndi) and Michael (Amy); grandchildren: Kyle and Joshua; brother to Bruce (Gwen) Kolesiak; and sister-in-law to Carol (late James) Zwierzynski; and cousin and Uncle to many relatives, nieces, and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Charolette and Edward Kolesiak; and brothers: Fred and Rich Pijarowski.

A Memorial Mass of Remembrance in Dave's honor will be held at the Carmelite Fathers Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Friday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Mass.

Dave worked at Wisconsin Steel, Finkl Steel and Horseshoe Casino. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Dave adored and loved his grandchildren. He met and had many friends and was a stranger to nobody. Dave greatest wish was to be able to walk again by June 2021. WE would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses, Wound Care, PT, OT and Staff at Community Hospital for their genuine and loving care.

In lieu in of flowers, memorials may be made in Dave's name to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org) www.kishfuneralhome.net.