Dave Welch
IN LOVING MEMORY OF DAVE WELCH ON HIS 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Your memory to me is a keepsake with which I'll never part. Though God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. I miss you so, Linda