Oct. 25, 1944 - Feb. 16, 2022

David A. Blaine, 77, passed away peacefully in his home on February 16, 2022. He graduated Hammond High School in 1962, and received his DDS from IU in 1970. He cared for patients for 37 years at his dental practice in Highland.

David was married for 56 years to Carol Blaine (Spoljaric). Upon retirement, they moved to Fishers, IN, to be closer to his daughters and grandsons. Anyone who knew David will recall the famous Blaine Christmas Eve Party, where he proudly prepared the traditional roasted pig.

David is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Julie (Patrick) Meloy, Gina (Mike) Kornafel; grandsons: Kaden Meloy and Mak Kornafel and sister Christy (Jerry) Shevchenko. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Amy (Gregg) Halaburt.

A memorial service will be held on March 5, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.