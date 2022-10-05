SCHERERVILLE, IN - David A. Davis, age 71, of Schererville, IN, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022. Beloved husband of Carol Davis, (nee Bertagnolli). Loving father of: Michael (Christina) Davis and Tracy (Matthew) Koscielski. Cherished grandfather of: Carly Davis, Andrew, David, and Vincent Koscielski, Lucca and Remi Davis. Dear brother of Kathy (Jim) Radke. Dear brother-in-law of: Daniel (Cynthia) Bertagnolli, Donald (Jane) Bertagnolli, Thomas (Laura) Bertagnolli, and Donna (James) Van Gennep. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: John and Julia Davis.

David was a longtime butcher at Welch's Stop and Shop. He enjoyed cooking and was a fan of all Chicago sports teams. David loved his grandkids and attending their many sporting events. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, October 7, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation also Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Maria Goretti Church. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com