David A. Dejnowski

Aug. 26, 1955 - July 30, 2022

LOWELL, IN - David Alan Dejnowski, age 66, of Lowell, IN, passed away suddenly Saturday evening, July 30, 2022. The eldest of seven children of Raymond and Audrey Dejnowski (deceased) formerly of Calumet City, IL.

Dave is survived by his children: Melissa Blackman of Lowell, IN, Matthew Dejnowski of Highland, IN, Geno Wentworth (stepson) of Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by his siblings: Donna Bourgeois of Aurora, CO, Dale Dejnowski of Lowell, IN, Dana Dejnowski of Aurora, CO, Daryl Dejnowski of Hammond, IN, Darin Dejnowski of Lowell, IN; and his four grandchildren: Eric Renkar, Dakoda Gaut, Kaitlin Dejnowski, and Bishop Wentworth. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and their many children.

Dave is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Dejnowski; his stepdaughter, Erin Wentworth; and his sister, Debra Murray.

He retired happily and with much pride after 43 years of dedicated service as a member of Chicago Millwright Local Union 1693, where he was respected greatly as a talented and knowledgeable mentor. Dave enjoyed being a huge supporter of the Lowell High School Football Team. He was also a lover of all things Star Wars. Dave will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by those who knew him as a man with a big heart. Yet he did not mince words and was known to show his love with the food and stories he'd share. May he find eternal peace as he journey's home.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until time of the service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Cremation to follow. www.burnsfuneral.com.