CROWN POINT, IN - David A. Evans, 76, of Crown Point, Indiana passed away at VNA Hospice, Valparaiso, on January 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Evans; children: Scot (Angela) Evans, and David (Pat Rootes) Evans; grandchildren: John Evans and Brett Evans. Preceded in death by parents, Dr. Arthur L. and Mary Alice Evans; son, Brian Evans: brothers Dr. Jim Evans and Edward Porter Evans.
David was a proud former sergeant in the US Marines, and served in Vietnam. He graduated from Northwood University of Michigan in 1971, and was a member of the American Legion Post 20 of Crown Point. In his spare time, David enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending quality time with his Grandsons.
David will be remembered as the type of man to always lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed and loved by those that knew him and the lives of which he touched.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.