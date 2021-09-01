David A. Gralewski
CHICAGO, IL — David A. Gralewski, age 67, late of South Chicago passed away on August 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late Harry and late Delphine (new Ospalski) Gralewski. Loving brother of Darlene Gralewski and the late Harry (late Roberta "Robin") Gralewski. Devoted uncle of Daryl (Darice "Dee") Gralewski and the late Darrin (Rachel) Gralewski. Dear great-uncle of Stephanie and Tyler Gralewski, Steven, Patrick (Deja) and Jonathan Gralewski. Great-great uncle of Freddy Gralewski. Also survived by cousins and dear friends.
David was the proud "Papa" of many "Furry Children" whom he loved dearly. Of those furry children who are missing him most right now are Alley, Willow, Bentley, Mama, and Baby. Dave was known to help friends and neighbors with whatever they needed, whenever he could help them because he had such a big heart. He loved to have fun and joke around with everyone. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. However, he will be missed greatly by his sister who relied on him most of all. He was a former employee of Wisconsin Steel.
Visitation Friday, September 3, 2021, from 2:00 -9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago to Sacred Heart Church, 2864 E. 96th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60617. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name can be made to : Touched By An Animal 2131 Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659 or to Humane Indiana 421 45th Street Munster, IN 46321. www.Elmwood chapel.com 773-731-2749