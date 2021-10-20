VALPARAISO, IN — David A. Hallow, 61, passed away October 12, 2021 after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. David is survived by his wife, Cynthia (nee Adam), with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. He is also survived by their children, Jake and his wife Molly, Zack, and Luke; his siblings: Sandy (Mike) Funk, Patty Hallow, Mike (Beth) Hallow, Cathy (Tim) Hardy, Brian (Julie) Hallow, Bob (Cathy) Hallow, Kim (Tim) Dodaro, Tim (Julie) Hallow; brother-in-law Kurt Malinski; sister-in-law Pat Hallow; as well as his in-laws: Chris (Stan) Zimny, Butch (Lucy) Adam, Cathy Massengale, Joe Adam, and Rich Adam; his good friend John Considine, and his grand-dog Lola. David is also survived by many extended family members, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Leslie and Marie Hallow; brother Jerry Hallow; sisters: Pam Malinski and Mary Hallow; and brothers-in-law: Wade Massengale and Fritz Gerke.

David was born in Hammond, Indiana on December 16, 1959 to Leslie and Marie (nee Frazier) Hallow. He was the 10th of 12 children. His childhood was spent in Lansing, Illinois, before meeting his wife and moving to Valparaiso, Indiana where they raised their three children. He was employed at Nipsco for many years until an accident placed him on disability retirement. As was true of his character, this did not stop him from doing the things he loved. He will be fondly remembered as he so often was in life: as a kind, empathetic man who made friends everywhere he went. His love and kindness was felt by every person he interacted with. David was as selfless as they came; he would drop everything he was doing if you needed a helping hand. He was also an avid Chicago White Sox and San Francisco 49er fan. His sense of humor and heart never faltered either, even in his final days. Family and friends alike all had a story to tell about David: how he helped them, made them laugh, or made them feel important. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd. in Valparaiso. Memorial mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1755 Harrison Blvd in Valparaiso on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Please omit flowers.