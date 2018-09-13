VALPARAISO, IN -
David A. Hansen, age 78 of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away August 2, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Bonnie Hansen, his son Michael Hansen; sisters-in-law: Shirley (Jim) Echlin, Barb (Don) Housley, Debra (Mark) Levin and Betty Naftzger. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Arnold and Mabel Hansen and brother-in-law John Naftzger.
David belonged to Porter Lodge #137 in Valparaiso, IN. He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 15 years. He then started his own trucking company, H&H Leasing, INC. in 1972 and ran the company for 25 years until selling the business and retiring in 1997.
David loved to hunt for deer, ducks and geese as well as going fishing for perch and bluegil with his friends after his retirement.
He loved his dogs dearly and loved to take them out hunting with him during the season.
He enjoyed planting corn and sitting on the front porch watching the deer, turkeys, ducks and geese come through the front yard.
David will always be remembered and loved by those who knew him.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday Septermer 15, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church on 103 Franklin St. in Valparaiso, IN with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating.
After the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association and the International Chiari Association in David's name.