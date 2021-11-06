 Skip to main content
HAMMOND, IN - David A. Hildebranski, age 57, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away suddenly, November 3, 2021. He is survived by his three children, Jacob Hildebranski, Joanna (Ben) Haag, and Joseph (Fiance Tori) Hildebranski; one granddaughter, Charli; his mother, Mary T. "Terri" (late Tom) Hildebranski; sister, Marcia (William) Ruona; and brother, James (Marilou) Hildebranski; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Tom Hildebranski.

Funeral Services Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

David was born in Hammond, and spent 22 years in Huntingburg, IN, where he was a business owner. He was an employee of the City Of Hammond Port Authority, where he enjoyed planting his flowers. David was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, George Rogers Clark High School, and he attended Ball State University. He was an officer with the Kiwanis Club in Huntingburg, IN, a Boy Scout Cub Master, and a Coach for all sports teams that his children were involved in. David was also a member of the Hammond Mohawks.

