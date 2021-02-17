GRANT PARK, IL — David A. Pals, 79, of Grant Park, IL, passed away peacefully February 14, 2021. Beloved fiance' of Shari Foreman. Loving brother of Daniel (Phyllis) Pals. Cherished uncle of Katie Pals. David was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Pals, and his parents, Herbert (Margaret) Pals. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation to be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 3:00–8:00 p.m. at the SMITS FUNERAL HOMES-STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Funeral service to be held Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ in Dyer, IN. Interment at Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Dyer, IN. Memorials to Elim Christian Services, 13020 Central Ave., Crestwood, IL 60418; Uplifted Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60941; and Zion United Church of Christ, 14804 W. 113th Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 appreciated. Call (708) 755-6100 or visit smitsfh.com for more information.