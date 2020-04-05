Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HIGHLAND PARK, IL - David A. Stuhlmacher, 79, long-time resident of Highland Park, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband to Rae Kathleen Stuhlmacher for 58 years; cherished father of Jim Stuhlmacher (Alice) of Wheaton, IL and Lynette Stuhlmacher (David Goldin) of Evanston, IL; adored grandfather of Michelle Stuhlmacher, Anna Stuhlmacher, Tyler Goldin, and Sofia Goldin; dear brother of Joan Reilly of Oak Hill, VA and Faye Platt of Crown Point, IN.