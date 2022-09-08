 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David A. Wajvoda

HIGHLAND - David A. Wajvoda, age 78, of Highland, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He is survived by his daughters: Alison and Suzanne Wajvoda; grandchildren: Theo and Emmit; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Wajvoda; and son, Steven Wajvoda.

A memorial visitation will be held at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland, on Friday, September 9th, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and spent time stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the local VFW. Dave enjoyed bowling, and was the captain of his team, "Dave's Derelicts". www.fagenmiller.com

