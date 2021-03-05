ST. JOHN, IN — David Alan St. Clair, 65, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Elizabeth; son, Michael (Amber) St. Clair; daughter, Linde (Kruise) Kemp; seven grandchildren: Genevieve, Abigail, Jeffrey, Kelly, Lucas, Everett and Hunter; sisters, Pam (Charlie) Clark and Paula (Chris) Baldner; brothers: Bob (Diana), Dennis, Scott and Drew St. Clair; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Phyllis St. Clair.

Dave grew up in Griffith, IN, and graduated from Griffith High School in 1973. He then started his career at Amoco Oil with Indiana Carpenters Union Local 599. He was a skilled tradesman and along with his father, Everett, he built the log home in St. John in 1985, where he resided with his family for 36 years. Dave was an avid golfer and loved to garden, especially harvesting his giant pumpkins. He also loved jazz music and learned to play the saxophone. Dave was known for his kind heart and generosity. Always willing to grab his toolbox to help with any project. He selflessly dedicated his life to his family and lifelong friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.