VALPARAISO, IN - David Alexander Lawson, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born December 2, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to Alexander and Dorothy (Meier) Lawson. Dave made his career as a Guidance Counselor at Pierce Middle School in Merrillville. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and made his faith and family his foremost priorities throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time fishing, engaging in good conversations, and collecting antiques. Dave was full of love for everyone he encountered, and his kind spirit endeared him to all. He will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, and his strength through adversity. Dave was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.