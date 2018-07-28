CHICAGO, IL - David Alin Gutierrez of Chicago, IL passed away July 19, 2018. David, a lifelong Chicagoland resident was passionate about life, politics and cooking. He was a loving, caring individual who always loved helping those who were less fortunate. David loved dogs, riding his bike along the lakefront, traveling and was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by his parents, Robert (Lucy Zurba) and Jacki Dressler; brothers, Phillip Gutierrez (Mary), Steven and Alex Dressler; nephew, Zachary Davis and niece, Anna Gutierrez; aunt Theresa Gutierrez and uncle Ambrose Butera; uncle Alvin and aunt Lola Gutierrez; cousins, Michael and Steven Gutierrez.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. with funeral service at 2:30 p.m. with Father Theodore J. Mens, officiating. David will be buried alongside his beloved grandmother, Raquel Magana Gutierrez at Ridgelawn-Mount Mercy Cemetery. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com