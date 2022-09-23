David Allen Goldasic

SCHERERVILLE, IN - David Allen Goldasic, age 57, of Schererville passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Cherished son of Matthew "Sonny" Goldasic of Schererville; loving brother to Matthew (Louise) Goldasic of Highland and Michele Goldasic of Schererville; fond nephew of Florence Goldasich. He leaves behind numerous cousins & friends. Preceded in death by his precious mom Glenna Goldasic and brother Gregory Goldasic.

David was a 1983 graduate of Lake Central High school. He had worked at Technical Weighing Services and LTV Steel. Also a certified welder. David's love & passion was to repair and work on automobiles. A very good handyman. Both skills were helpful to his family and friends. Whenever needed he was there to help. He had an easygoing & laid-back personality. A "talker" he never met a stranger. Once he met someone, he had a knack for recalling details about their life. David's kind-hearted spirit will be missed.

A memorial visitation will be held at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave. Dyer, IN on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Prayer service commemorating David's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home.

A special thank you to the doctor's, nurses and ancillary staff of Community Hospital, Harbor Health and Rehab, and Dune's Hospice for their care of David throughout his treatment.

For online guestbook visit castlehillfuneralhome.com.