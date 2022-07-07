Feb. 9, 1968 - July 3, 2022

FRANCESVILLE - David Andrick, 54, of Francesville, IN passed away on July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born February 9, 1968, to William and Patricia (Francovik) Andrick. David attended Purdue University and graduated with the Class of 1992 with a liberal arts degree. He attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago and earned his degree in commercial illustration in 1998. David also attended Valparaiso University School of Law and graduated Magna Cum Laude with the Class of 2003. In 1999, he married Cheryl Lynn Yurkovich and she survives.

David worked as a crane operator and plant manager for US Steel from 1994 - 2000. He worked as an attorney for twenty years. David was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Bishop Dwenger Council 1881. He was a commissioned painter for thirty years and created pieces for St. Paul's and St. Augustine Catholic Churches.

David is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl Lynn Andrick of Francesville, IN; his parents: William and Patricia of Valparaiso, IN; stepchildren: Joshua (Sheri) Luedtke of Demotte, IN and Tara (Ted) Bewley; step-grandchildren: Cooper and Kate Luedtke and Austin, Kaylee, and Andrew Bewley; sister, Donna (Michael) Krayniak of Chicago, IL; parents-in-law: Donald and Joyce Yurkovich of Wabash, IN.

Friends may call on the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel of Rensselaer on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. CT. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. CT, with Father Joshua Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Paul Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN.

To share condolences and/or memories with the family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com