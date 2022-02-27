HAMMOND - David "Autsi" Cimesa, of Hammond, IN, passed away on February 23, 2022. He was born in Gary, IN to Nicholas and Olga Cimesa. He graduated from Froebel High School, and in 1961 he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was a talented and passionate musician, and even had a stint in the Doc Severinsen band on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. He and his band, The Al White Duo, toured the US and Europe in the 1970's entertaining clubs with smooth jazz and funk music. He was also a welder with the Pipe Fitters Association Local Union 597. He started his own company, Industrial Trades In-House Training, was a welding instructor, and provided craftsmen training for various programs.