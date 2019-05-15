ST. JOHN, IN - David B. Magurany Sr., age 65, of St. John, IN, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra L. Magurany, nee Pomp. Loving father of Lisa (David) Smith and David (Melissa) Magurany Jr. Proud grandfather of Krista, Hailey, Jaxon, Samantha and Max. Dear brother of the late Peggy (Nick) Laskarin, late Daniel (Patty) Magurany, William (Sharon) Magurany, James (Judy) Magurany, Tim (Wendy) Magurany, and Steve (Kathleen) Magurany. Son-in-law of Grace Pomp. Loving uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents William and Margaret Magurany.
Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Andy Nearpass and Rev. Robert White officiating. David was United States Marine Corps veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.