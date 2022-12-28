MUNSTER, IN - David B. Spudic, age 63, of Munster, IN passed away on December 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; loving children: Tyler (Tricia), Tabitha (Michael) Somers, and Spencer; and several loving cousins.

David was a devoted CUBS and BEARS fan. He will be fondly remembered for his David-isms.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday December 29, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday December 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church, 5304 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN at 10:00 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, donations made in his loving memory to the Hospice of the Calumet Area will be greatly appreciated. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.