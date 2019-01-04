David Biggs

CHESTERTON, IN - David Leon Biggs, age 71, of Chesterton, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 3, 1947 in Chesterton to the late Delbert and Leona (Flitter) Biggs Sr. In 1966 he married Ardy (Hanson) Biggs, who survives. He is also survived by his sons Mike Biggs, of Chesterton and Brian (Elizabeth) Biggs of Portage, sister, Darlene (John) Stanley of Kouts, grandchildren, Christine and Ryan. Preceded in death by brother Delbert Biggs, Jr.
David graduated from Jackson Twp High School, Class of 1965. He was a varsity baseball and basketball player. He served his country in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. He belonged to Ironworkers Local 395, a member of Masonic Lodge 192 of Westville, Robbinhurst Golf Club and he attended Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton. David enjoyed his family, his friends, his church, golf, card games, garage sales, an occasional meal out and most recently his grandson, Ryan.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will be held immediately after visitation at 4:00 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso. His wishes were to be cremated and interred at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Deaf Services of Merrillville are requested.